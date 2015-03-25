More soccer violence in Brazil: Match stopped after fans throw rocks, explosives onto field

In the latest case of soccer violence in the host country of the 2014 World Cup, a second-division match in Brazil was stopped when fans threw rocks and explosives on the field.

There were no reports of serious injuries in Friday's game between Avai and host Paysandu in the northern city of Belem. Police said some Paysandu fans were detained.

After Avai scored in the 75th minute to lead 2-0, fans turned violent. A few minutes later, the referee decided it was not safe to continue as police tried to restore order.

Last week, seats were destroyed at a World Cup venue and police confronted fans inside two stadiums. Two matches were delayed two weeks ago because of fan fighting and overcrowded stands.