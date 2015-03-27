Moore leads UConn to win over DePaul

Maya Moore had 34 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to lead No. 2 Connecticut to an 89-66 victory over ninth-ranked DePaul on Saturday.

Moore was 14 of 16 from the field as UConn shot a blistering 68 percent. The Huskies won for the 100th time in their last 101 games, the lone loss coming to Stanford on Dec. 30. UConn has won 10 straight since that defeat.

Junior guard Tiffany Hayes has been a part of all 100 victories, making her the fastest player in NCAA history to reach the century mark.

Stefanie Dolson added a career-high 21 points for the Huskies (22-1, 10-0 Big East), who have won 74 straight at home and 60 consecutive games in the conference.

Felicia Chester scored 19 points while Keisha Hampton and Anna Martin added 14 each to lead DePaul (21-3, 8-1), which had won eight straight and reached its best ranking ever this week.

The Blue Demons, who were 8-0 in the Big East for the first time, had already knocked off Stanford and West Virginia this season. The school set up a viewing party at their on-campus arena for fans who wanted to watch this game, which was DePaul's biggest ever in the conference.

DePaul gave its fans back in Chicago a lot to cheer about early on. Hampton's layup gave the Blue Demons a 19-16 lead midway through the first half.

UConn answered quickly, though, scoring the next 11 points, including six by Moore. Bria Hartley's layup made it 27-19 with 8:11 left in the half, and after the Blue Demons cut their deficit to six on a hook shot by Chester, UConn and Dolson responded again.

The Huskies closed the half with 11-5 burst, capped by Dolson's three-point play with 20 seconds left. UConn led 45-33 at the half, shooting a sizzling 70 percent from the field.

Dolson had 15 points by break — one off the freshman center's previous career high set against South Florida.

Moore, who is 48 points short of the career Big East scoring record set by Louisville's Angel McCoughtry, ended any hopes of a DePaul come back. After another Chester hook shot to start the second half, Moore scored six points during an 11-0 run that put the game away.

Her touch pass set up Dolson's jumper and made it 54-35 with 16:49 left in the half, and DePaul couldn't get within 14 the rest of the game.

UConn, which leads the nation in assists, finished the game with 27 — including a career-high nine by Kelly Faris.

Moore as well as UConn coach Geno Auriemma and DePaul coach Doug Bruno were given rings before the game by U.S. women's basketball director Carol Callan for helping the national team win the gold medal at the World Championship last October. The three were also presented with the trophy from that tournament that will go on display at the school.

The Blue Demons are staying in the area before traveling to face Syracuse on Tuesday. DePaul will practice in Springfield on Sunday at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and then tour it.