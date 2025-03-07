MMA fighter shot and killed during Florida home invasion in apparent ‘Stand your Ground’ case

Langston Sykes, a mixed martial arts fighter, was shot and killed in Florida late Tuesday night after allegedly taking part in a home invasion, police said in a statement.

Lake City Police received a 911 call just after 11 p.m. with regard to an individual being shot after a reported break-in at a residence in Lake City, around 45 miles north of Gainesville.

Once on the scene, officers found 31-year-old Sykes "unresponsive."

"Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived, but the individual succumbed to his injuries," the statement read.

According to law enforcement, Sykes allegedly "attempted to break into the home and was successful." There were several children and adults in the home at the time. Police said that when Sykes "rushed" towards the individuals in the home, one of the adults "fired multiple shots" at him, fatally injuring him.

Police later identified Sykes, adding that one of the adults in the home had an active injunction against him. They noted that the early investigation seemed to point to a case of "self-defense."

"Findings from the investigation suggest the case may qualify under Florida's Stand Your Ground law," police said, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.

"This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with everyone affected," Police Chief Gerald Butler said in a statement. "Based on the investigation, it appears this may be a case of a resident acting in self-defense during a home invasion. Our detectives are working diligently to gather all the facts to ensure a thorough and complete investigation. We encourage anyone with information to come forward."

A Florida-based mixed martial arts school, which Sykes belonged to, released a statement following news of his death.

"Langston was not only a fierce competitor and a dedicated teammate, but he was also a great father, a loyal friend, and a man who brought light into every room he entered. His kindness, his laughter, and his unwavering support for those he loved will never be forgotten," the statement read.

"Our hearts go out to his family, especially his five children, who were his greatest pride and joy. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Sykes had a pro record of 1-4-0. He last competed in the Island Fights promotion in August, where he won by TKO.