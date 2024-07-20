MLS team offers vouchers to fans if Lionel Messi misses game due to Copa América injury

The Lionel Messi effect is real.

On Friday, the Chicago Fire announced in a statement that they would have a fan-first credit guarantee for their August 31 game against Inter Miami should the star not be able to play due to injury.

"For tickets purchased between now until August 31, should Messi be unavailable for the match at Soldier Field, the Fire’s Fan-First Credit Guarantee will offer all single-match buyers $250 off two or more new 2025 Chicago Fire Season Ticket Memberships or $100 off two or more single match tickets for the 2025 home match versus Inter Miami."

"Those who have already purchased tickets for August 31 – including single-match and Season Ticket Members – will have the opportunity to claim two complimentary tickets to the Fire’s 2024 Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Zayed Law, for the October 19 match versus Nashville SC, should Messi not be available for the match versus Inter Miami."

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner left the Copa América final in the 66th minute after suffering a non-contact injury to his ankle.

Inter Miami released a statement on Tuesday regarding the health of their captain.

"After a medical evaluation, it has been determined that Leo Messi has suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle. The captain's availability will be determined by periodic assessments and the progress of his recovery."

Inter Miami head coach Gerrado "Tata" Martino said in a press conference on Tuesday that Messi was likely to miss "at least" two games.

In their first game without Messi, Inter Miami defeated Toronto 3-1 on Wednesday.

The Fire are traveling to Florida to take on Inter Miami on Saturday, who will be without Messi for the second game in a row.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

