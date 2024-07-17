Copa América final arrests include at least 11 illegal immigrants: report

The chaotic scene before the Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida over the weekend resulted in 27 arrests and 55 ejections.

Colombia’s soccer federation president, Ramón Jesurún, 71, and his son were among those arrested by law enforcement on Sunday, but according to a new report, at least 11 people taken into custody were also illegal immigrants.

The New York Post reported exclusively on Tuesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has at least 11 cases on hold, meaning they are requesting to take the 11 individuals into custody if they are released by local law enforcement.

Among the migrants taken into custody were two Colombian nationals, Luis Beltran Martinez and Elkin Mayorga. According to the Post, they were both charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and trespassing. Mayorga was also reportedly charged with disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer with violence.

Citing Internal Homeland Security documents, the Post reported that Mayorga entered the country illegally in March 2022 along the Arizona border and was arrested, but he was released with a tracking device just days later.

A third Colombian national, Argemiro Rodriguez, was also arrested on Sunday on a lesser charge of interference with a sporting or entertainment event and resisting without violence. According to the Post's reporting, he crossed the Arizona border illegally in October 2021, but he was released a month later for being overweight.

Miami-Dade corrections information online confirmed that Rodriguez and Mayorga’s cases were on hold for immigration.

Sunday’s game was delayed by more than an hour after law enforcement said that "unruly" fans without tickets tried to force their way past security to enter the stadium. Miami-Dade Police said that in addition to damage to the stadium, law enforcement, "innocent patrons" and stadium personnel were injured during the massive unrest.

"Despite these extensive safety measures, numerous unruly fans not in possession of tickets made numerous attempts to breach the stadium gates, as well as to bypass security check points for the safety of all attendees," a statement from police read. "These actions created a security concern for the tens of thousands of fans who had gathered to peacefully enjoy this historic game, as well as our law enforcement personnel. In addition, extensive damage to stadium property occurred as well as injuries to stadium personnel, law enforcement officers, and innocent patrons. As a result, a swift law enforcement response was prompted, and several individuals were arrested and many more ejected from stadium grounds for the safety and security of all attendees."

Police said 27 people were arrested and 55 were ejected from the stadium grounds. More than 800 law enforcement members from multiple agencies were dispatched to the event.

Hard Rock Stadium released a statement on Tuesday revealing plans to reevaluate its protocols.

"As we do following all major events, we will evaluate the protocols and processes in place across all aspects of stadium operations. We remain grateful for the law enforcement officers and stadium staff who worked to prioritize the safety of all attendees despite the unprecedented scale of aggressive and unlawful behavior on display from a subset of unruly fans."