Lionel Messi out indefinitely after suffering ligament injury in Copa América final

Lionel Messi is likely to miss at least his next two games, Inter Miami head coach Gerrado "Tata" Martino said in a press conference on Tuesday.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner left the Copa América final in the 66th minute after suffering a non-contact injury to his ankle.

Following the press conference on Tuesday, Inter Miami later released an injury update for their captain.

"After a medical evaluation, it has been determined that Leo Messi has suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle. The captain's availability will be determined by periodic assessments and the progress of his recovery."

Inter Miami’s next two games are against Toronto on Wednesday and Chicago on Saturday.

The 37-year-old was seen on the bench sobbing following his departure from what would eventually be an Argentina 1-0 victory over Columbia on Lautaro Martinez’s goal in the 112th minute of extra time.

After the game, Messi returned to the field with a limp to hoist the trophy with his teammates as Argentina continued its dominant run of international play. They are now back-to-back Copa América champions in addition to having won the World Cup in 2022.

"I want to thank everyone for the messages and greetings," Messi said on Instagram on Monday. "I'm fine, thank God, and I hope I can soon be on the field again enjoying what I like to do most. I am happy, very happy, especially because we achieved the goal we had wanted."

While Messi seems to be in good spirits despite his injury, his club will sorely miss him for as long as he is unable to play.

Messi scored 12 goals and recorded nine assists in the 12 appearances he had for Inter Miami before Copa América play began, helping lead his club to second place in the MLS eastern conference standings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

