New York Yankees
Published

MLB trade deadline 2022: Yankees acquire relief pitcher Scott Effross from Cubs

The Cubs received minor-league pitcher Hayden Wesneski in the trade

Associated Press
The New York Yankees acquired rookie reliever Scott Effross in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Effross, a sidearming right-hander, is 1-4 with a 2.66 ERA and one save in 47 games this year. He made his big league debut last season, going 2-1 with a 3.68 ERA in 14 appearances with Chicago.

"He’s actually been someone that has been on our radar for several months," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "I’ve heard his name a lot. I know our guys have liked him a lot and obviously he’s had a really good season this year for the Cubs."

Scott Effross #57 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out the side in the eighth inning during game two of a doubleheader between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 16, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. 

Scott Effross #57 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out the side in the eighth inning during game two of a doubleheader between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 16, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.  (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/Getty Images)

New York also acquired right-hander Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics for four prospects.

The rebuilding Cubs received minor league right-hander Hayden Wesneski in the deal. The 24-year-old Wesneski, a sixth-round selection in the 2019 amateur draft, is 6-7 with a 3.51 ERA in 19 starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Scott Effross #57 of the Chicago Cubs in action during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Cubs defeated the Phillies 4-3. 

Scott Effross #57 of the Chicago Cubs in action during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Cubs defeated the Phillies 4-3.  (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Wesneski spent part of last season with Double-A Somerset, where his pitching coach was Daniel Moskos, now an assistant pitching coach with the Cubs.

The AL East-leading Yankees host the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. The trade deadline is Tuesday.

The addition of the 28-year-old Effross gives Boone another option in front of All-Star closer Clay Holmes.

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Scott Effross (57) faces the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on July 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. 

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Scott Effross (57) faces the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on July 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.  (Photo by John McCoy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Effross is particularly tough on right-handed batters, holding them to a .159 batting average this year.

"He’s really having one of the better seasons of any reliever in the league," Boone said.