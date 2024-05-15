MLB suspends Astros' Ronel Blanco 10 games with fine after sticky substance ejection

Houston Astros starter Ronel Blanco has been suspended 10 games after his ejection for having a sticky substance in his glove Tuesday night.

MLB announced the suspension, which was expected, Wednesday, and it included an undisclosed fine for violating the league’s strict policy on sticky substances for pitchers.

Blanco will not appeal MLB’s suspension, GM Dana Brown said via The Athletic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Blanco was pitching against the Oakland Athletics Tuesday when umpires examined his glove prior to the start of the fourth inning. The sticky substance was apparently one of the most egregious violations they’ve seen in a glove since the mandate came from the league to start checking pitchers at the start of, and in between, innings.

Astros manager Joe Espada told reporters after his team’s 2-1 victory over its AL West foe Blanco had a mixture of sweat and rosin in his glove, according to The Athletic.

ASTROS' RONEL BLANCO HAD ‘THE STICKIEST STUFF’ FELT ON GLOVE SINCE CRACKDOWN, UMP SAYS

Pitchers are only allowed to apply rosin on the pitching hand.

The 30-year-old has been somewhat of a sensation for the Astros since joining the team’s starting rotation. He threw the league’s first no-hitter of the season in his first start April 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Blanco has a 2.09 ERA with 45 strikeouts and 21 walks in 47⅓ innings over eight starts.

He pitched three scoreless frames Tuesday despite giving up four hits and one walk. He also struck out four batters before his night ended prematurely.

Blanco’s suspension began immediately as the Astros continued their series with the A’s Wednesday night in Houston.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Astros were using a six-man rotation, so they’ll move to a five-man rotation with Blanco suspended.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.