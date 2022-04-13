MLB extends Dodgers' Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave through April 22

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MLB and the MLBPA have extended Dodgers RHP Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave through April 22, per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Bauer, 31, was first placed on paid leave for seven days on July 2, 2021, under MLB and the union’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy. He was placed on leave after a Southern California woman accused Bauer of choking her into unconsciousness, sodomizing her and punching her repeatedly without consent during two sexual encounters last year.

His stay on administrative leave has been extended multiple times since, most recently in late March. Bauer hasn’t pitched in an MLB game since June 29, 2021, now in year two of a three-year, $102 million contract that he signed last offseason.

The LA County District Attorney’s Office wrapped up its five-month review of the case in February and came to the conclusion that Bauer would not face any criminal charges in the county’s court system. Bauer can still be suspended by the league, even in the absence of charges.

After the ruling came in, Bauer posted a seven-minute video to YouTube and denied all of the allegations against him and blamed the media for not reporting on the subject in a matter that he deemed fair.

"I am not this person this woman, her lawyers, and certain members of the media have painted me to be," Bauer said.