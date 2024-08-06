MLB's DEI executive Billy Bean dead at 60

MLB executive Billy Bean died on Tuesday at age 60 from acute myeloid leukemia, the league announced.

Bean had been serving in multiple roles in MLB's national office, including senior VP for diversity, equity and inclusion and special assistant to the commissioner.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Over the last 10 years, Billy worked passionately and tirelessly with MLB and all 30 Clubs, focusing on player education, LGBTQ inclusion, and social justice initiatives to advance equality in the game for all," the statement reads.

"Billy’s 10-year playing career included six Major League seasons with the Tigers, Dodgers, and Padres. Commissioner Rob Manfred called Billy 'one of the kindest and most respected individuals I have ever known' and someone who ‘made Baseball a better institution, both on and off the field.’"

FREDDIE FREEMAN'S 3-YEAR-OLD SON RETURNS HOME FROM HOSPITAL WHILE BATTLING GUILLAIN-BARRÉ SYNDROME

Bean is not the former general manager of the Oakland Athletics of the same name, Billy Beane, who was the focus of the 2011 biographical film "Moneyball" and was portrayed by Brad Pitt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bean is a former MLB player who had stints from 1987 to 1995 with the Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. He had five career home runs with a lifetime batting average of .226 and 53 RBI.

He was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2023.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.