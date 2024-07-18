Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cincinnati Reds

MLB All-Star expresses support for Trump ahead of his RNC speech

Zack Cozart played for the Reds and Angels

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Zach Cozart, a former All-Star shortstop who played for the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels, expressed support for former President Trump on Thursday hours before he was set to make his speech at the Republican National Convention.

Cozart posted a photo of himself on the golf course wearing a gray hat with the word "Trump" sprawled across the front. The letters appeared to be upside down and included the stars and stripes of the American flag stitched into the letters.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Zack Cozart high fives people

Zack Cozart of the Reds is congratulated after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on Sept. 15, 2017, in Cincinnati. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The former infielder wrote earlier in the week that he couldn’t wait to vote for Trump on Election Day.

"I dunno bout yall but I can’t wait to vote for Trump… I’ve honestly never seen the party as united as now… they tried to kill our President … least we can do is VOTE!!" he wrote.

Trump will take the stage later Thursday and officially accept the Republican nomination for the third straight time. He’s also making his first speech since he was wounded in an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

LOU HOLTZ RIPS SECRET SERVICE OVER DONALD TRUMP ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION

Donald Trump arrives to the Republican National Convention

Former President Trump arrives at the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

WWE legend Hulk Hogan and UFC president Dana White are also expected to speak at the convention.

Cozart played in Major League Baseball from 2011 to 2019. The Tennessee native was a second-round pick of the Reds in 2007. He played with the Angels for the final two years of his career in 2018 and 2019.

He was an All-Star in 2017 when he hit 24 home runs, drove in 63 runs and hit .297.

Zack Cozart vs the Mets

Zack Cozart of the Cincinnati Reds in action against the Mets at Citi Field on Sept. 10, 2017, in New York City. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He played in 839 games, batted .247 with a .300 on-base percentage and a .699 OPS with 87 career home runs and 305 RBI.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.