College Football

Lou Holtz rips Secret Service: 'How the hell does Donald Trump get shot at?'

Holtz was awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom by Trump in 2020

By Mike Gunzelman OutKick
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Hall of Fame NCAA football coach Lou Holtz had one question when asked about the attempted assassination of former President Trump: How?

"How in the hell did that happen?" Holtz responded when asked by OutKick's Dan Dakich about Saturday afternoon's miraculous miss.

"There had to be some kind of [Secret Service] mistake. … Consider this: He was shot and only by the grace of God was he not killed, but do you know what kind of screw up happened? Who's running the [Secret Service/law enforcement] asylum?" he continued.

President Trump awards presents Medal of Freedom to Lou Holtz

President Trump presents the Medal of Freedom to former college football coach Lou Holtz in the Oval Office on Dec. 3, 2020. (Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

The 87-year-old national champion head coach doesn't think there was some sort of grand conspiracy, though. 

"If you were doing it intentionally, you couldn't have screwed it up anymore in this world."

Holtz's comments come just four days after 20-year-old Thomas Crooks grazed former President Trump's ear from a rifle shot during an outdoor campaign appearance in Butler, Pennsylvania. Whereas Holtz has condemned the assassination attempt, others, such as the entire NBA, have remained silent on the issue.

Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally,

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is surrounded by Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Although Crooks' motives are still unknown, recent comments from President Biden in which he said Trump had a "bull's-eye" on him, as well as some in the media constantly comparing Trump to Adolph Hitler, may have led to the assassination attempt.

"You can't trust the media. Everyone has their own agenda, and they try to push it. I don't worry about being politically correct, I just worry about being correct, and that's far more important along the line. But I don't think we seem to feel that way anymore," Holtz told Dakich.

The former ESPN College Football Gameday analyst also disclosed the two things that he looks for in the media, politicians his friends or even his former players.

"No. 1, can I trust you? Do you mean what you say and are you being honest about it?" Holtz began. "The second is that they have to be totally committed to excellence, they want to make this country great, they want to give me the opportunity to be good." 

Lou Holtz makes speech

Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz speaks during a campaign rally for Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun and attended by President Trump at the County War Memorial Coliseum, November 5, 2018, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

Holtz also talked about how he used to be a Democrat and how society and party lines have changed throughout the decades. The legendary coach said we need to go back to the time when "society didn't have a problem, just a disagreement" and when politicians on both sides of the political aisle "wanted to keep you safe, wanted to give you a chance to succeed and to raise your family in a proper way" but "that doesn't exist anymore."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.