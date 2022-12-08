Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Published

Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson trolls Mike Leach with transfer announcement

Johnson finished season with 89 carries for 488 rushing yards

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson took aim at head coach Mike Leach on Wednesday while announcing plans to enter the transfer portal.

Johnson, who finished the season as the team’s second-leading rusher, posted a message to social media thanking his teammates and fans but singled Leach out by name, saying that he "is glad I am leaving." 

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach (Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports/File)

"To Mississippi State University, my teammates, trainers, and amazing fans, it has been an honor to participate in this program with you all. Together you guys have helped me build my character and skill's [sic] tremendously."

He continued, "With that being said, since I am not very tough, and Leach is glad I am leaving, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with the hopes of finding a more fit playing environment for me. Thank you."

Dillon Johnson

Dillon Johnson (Justin Ford/Getty Images/File)

Leach declined to specifically comment on Johnson in a statement to ESPN Wednesday but extended well-wishes for his future. 

"We only comment on players currently with our program. In any case, we wish him the best with his future."

Leach, center, declined to specifically comment on Johnson in a statement to ESPN Wednesday but extended well-wishes for his future.

Leach, center, declined to specifically comment on Johnson in a statement to ESPN Wednesday but extended well-wishes for his future. (Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Johnson finished the season with 89 carries for 488 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. The Bulldogs have eight wins for the first time since 2018. It's their highest total under third-year coach Mike Leach.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

