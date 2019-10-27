Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Minnesota Vikings
Published

Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse jailed for DWI, weapons charge: police

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 27

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 27are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of 4th degree DWI and carrying a firearm without a permit, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

Kearse, 25, of Fort Myers, Florida,was pulled over just before 4:00 a.m. after a trooper observed his Mercedes drive around a barricade onto the closed portion of eastbound I-94 at Cedar Ave.

According to the report, the trooper observed signs of alcohol impairment during his interaction with Kearse and subsequently placed him under arrest.

FLORIDA BEGGER CHARGED WITH THREATENING TO BEAT UP WOMAN WHO WOULDN'T GIVE HER $1

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 20: Jayron Kearse #27 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 20, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Minnesota defeated Detroit 42-30. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 20: Jayron Kearse #27 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 20, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Minnesota defeated Detroit 42-30. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The safety registered a blood alcohol concentration of .10.

The arresting officer would later find a loaded firearm inside Kearse's vehicle, according to the report.

He was booked at Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of the two charges and the report added that two other individuals were in the vehicle with Kearse at the time of his arrest.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS' ADAM THIELEN MAKES SENSATIONAL TOUCHDOWN GRAB, SUFFERS INJURY IN END ZONE

Lt. Gordon Shank, a Public Information Officer for the Minnesota State Patrol said the police report isn't available yet because it is currently an open investigation.

The Minnesota Vikings released a statement regarding his arrest, saying, "We are aware of Jayron's arrest and are gathering additional information at this time."

Kearse, a 4th year defensive back for the Vikings, was drafted in the 7th round by Minnesota in 2016 after playing for Clemson University from 2013 to 2015.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is being held without bail at Hennepin County Jail, where records show he was booked at 5:27 a.m.

David Aaro is a Freelance Reporter at Fox News Digital based in New York City.