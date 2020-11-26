Mike Tyson eats Roy Jones Jr.'s 'ear' in Thanksgiving video: 'Tastes so much better than Evander's'

Mike Tyson is focused on Roy Jones Jr. even on Thanksgiving.

The 54-year-old former heavyweight champion will make his return to the ring against Jones Jr. on Saturday night but, even as he takes a break from training, he remains deadset on the fight.

A TMZ Sports video showed Tyson carving a turkey sculpture of Jones Jr.

He sliced off the “ear” portion of the Jones lookalike and cracked a joke while doing it.

“Tastes so much better than Evander's,” he quipped, in a nod to the infamous moment when he bit a chunk of Evander Holyfield’s ear during their fight in 1997.

While the fight is considered an exhibition, Tyson and Jones have vowed to knock each other out. Tyson posted a photo last week of him in his boxing trunks looking fit.

Tyson compiled a 50-6 record during his career. But he hasn’t fought since June 2005 when he losted to Kevin McBride via a corner stoppage. Tyson said after the fight that he didn’t have “the guts to be in this sport anymore.”

His last win came against Clifford Etienne in February 2003.

Jones finished his boxing career 66-9 with 47 knockouts. His last fight was February 2018 against Scott Sigmon in which he won via unanimous decision.