Mike Trout's impressive AL MVP-voting streak comes to an end

Mike Trout’s impressive streak came to an end Thursday night.

Trout failed to come away with a fourth American League MVP award and instead finished outside the top four in voting for the first time in his career.

Chicago White Sox slugger Jose Abreu won his first MVP, hitting 19 home runs, 60 RBI, recording a league-leading .617 slugging percentage and 148 total bases. Trout recorded lower numbers than each of those totals, finishing with 17 home runs, 46 RBI, recording a .603 slugging percentage and only 128 total bases.

It’s the first time since Trout broke into the league that he finished lower than fourth in American League MVP voting. The Los Angeles Angels outfielder finished in fifth, one point behind Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber – who won the American League Cy Young award.

Trout finished fourth in the AL MVP voting in 2014 but only played in 114 games. Trout won the MVP last season despite having a season-ending injury.

The Angels star has been the best player in baseball since he won the American League Rookie of the Year in 2012 and finished second in AL MVP voting. He’s won three MVPs since then and was named an All-Star eight times.

The only thing more astonishing than his MVP-voting streak is the number of games he’s played in the playoffs, which is three. The Angels have only made one playoff appearance since 2010, which was in 2014. They lost in the American League Division Series to the Kansas City Royals.