Mike Trout's mom has simple message about wearing mask during pandemic

Mike Trout’s mother had a simple message for the world Sunday as her son appeared at Los Angeles Angels training camp.

Debbie Trout posted a photo of her son wearing a mask while he was rounding the bases. She said if the Angels outfielder, arguably one of the best players in baseball, can wear a mask, you can, too.

“If Mike Trout can wear a mask while running the bases, you can wear a mask going out in public,” Debbie Trout’s photo read. “#WearAMask.”

Trout last week expressed his concerns about playing the 2020 season while his wife was expecting their first child.

“Honestly, I still don’t feel comfortable with the baby coming,” Trout told reporters during a conference call, according to USA Today. “There’s a lot of things on my mind. I’m trying to be the safest and most cautious way to get through the season. It’s going to be tough.”

Trout and his wife Jessica are expecting a baby in August. It’s something that appears to weigh heavily on his mind.

“We’re playing it by ear,” he said. “I think the biggest thing is this is our first child. I’ve got to be there. If I test positive, I can’t see the baby for 14 days. We would be upset. I’ve got to keep Jess safe. I’ve got to keep the baby safe … I try to talk to my wife every night about this. I know I’m risking myself. I could meet somebody and get this virus. That’s the last thing I want to do.

“I love baseball. I love playing this game. We all want to play. It’s going to come down to how safe we are going to be. If there’s outbreak or something happens these next few weeks, we’ve got to reconsider.

He continued: “I’ve got to do right by my family. A lot of guys have questions. It’s a tough, crazy situation in this country and in the world. Nobody has the answers.”