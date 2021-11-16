Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson arrested for DWI, Duke star freshman also facing charges

Two Duke men’s basketball players were arrested on charges of driving while impaired early Sunday morning, according to court records.

Michael Savarino, head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, and top NBA prospect Paolo Banchero were the two players involved. Savarino was pulled over for a stop sign violation in rural Orange County just after 1 a.m., Sgt. Chris Knox said. Savarino was driving Banchero’s white Jeep and admitted that he had consumed "several shots," according to court records.

"We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men’s basketball team," Krzyzewski said in a statement via The News & Observer . "Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials."

Savarino had a blood alcohol content of 0.08, which is the level that a driver is considered to be impaired. He was charged with driving while impaired and driving after consuming under the age of 21, records show. He was released under a written promise to appear in court on Dec. 9, and his license was temporarily revoked.

Banchero, who was sitting in the back seat, was charged with aiding and abetting impaired driving and was released. He has a Dec. 8 court date. Banchero is expected to be one of the early picks in next spring’s NBA Draft.

Banchero finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Duke’s 67-56 win over Campbell on Saturday night. Savarino did not participate in the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.