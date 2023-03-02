Michigan's Jim Harbaugh says NFL interest a 'positive thing'

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, as well as other members of his coaching staff, were linked to several NFL teams this offseason, but for the former San Francisco 49ers head coach, that’s a good sign.

In January, Michigan confirmed that Harbaugh would be returning to Ann Arbor for his ninth season as head coach after reports linked him to several NFL teams, including the Denver Broncos.

Recently, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter had been considered by the Philadelphia Eagles for their defensive coordinator position.

Harbaugh explained during a press conference last week that interest from the NFL is a good reflection of their program.

"Like we’ve said, it's an ongoing thing, something we treat as a really positive thing that NFL franchises, NFL teams have a lot of interest in all of our personnel – coaches, players, staff. And if somebody in our organization feels like that’s going to benefit them professionally and personally, then we say, ‘Have at it.’ We don’t hold anybody back."

He continued, "I mean calls come in. Calls come in, calls are taken – those conversations are had. There’s a few coaches on our staff that those calls came in [for], and they decided to stay here at Michigan. I’m one of them."

"People do what they think is best for them professionally and personally."

Harbaugh saw a good deal of success in the NFL, coaching the 49ers from 2011 to 2014. He won two NFC West titles and reached the NFC Championship Game three times in four seasons.

He was 44-19-1 during that span and helped the 49ers get to Super Bowl XLVII, where they lost, 34-31, to the Baltimore Ravens.