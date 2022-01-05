Michigan's Jim Harbaugh could be interested in NFL return: report

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh could be eyeing a return to the NFL after the Wolverines’ comeback season came to a heartbreaking end with a loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl, according to a report.

Sources told The Athletic that Harbaugh could be tempted to leave the program, possibly landing with the Las Vegas Raiders or the Chicago Bears .

"I think it’s real," one source said.

Harbaugh agreed to a five-year deal with a major pay cut last January after the Wolverines went 2-4 in hopes of turning things around – and of course, beating rival Ohio State .

Michigan was unranked to start this season. It didn’t crack the Top 10 until October and then made it all the way to No. 2 in the polls. They finally beat the Buckeyes and a team picked to finish fourth when the season started – that is, fourth in the Big Ten East – ended up as one of the last four teams standing in the race for the national title.

"To me, it feels like a start," Harbaugh said after a gut-wrenching 32-11 loss to Georgia over the weekend. "Feels like a beginning."

Harbaugh has ties to both the Bears and Raiders, as a player and coach. He got his start as quarterback in the NFL under Mike Ditka from 1987-92 and was the quarterback coach in Oakland in 2002 and 2003.

He has also proven himself to be a successful head coach in the NFL, taking the San Francisco 49ers to three straight NFC championship games from 2011-2013. In 17 seasons as a head coach in college and the NFL, Harbaugh is 156-65 (70%).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.