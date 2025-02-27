Michigan State's 65-foot game-winner gets college basketball fans excited for March Madness

Michigan State Spartans guard Tre Holloman gave college basketball fans a preview of the madness to come in March when the men’s tournament begins.

The No. 8 team in the nation was locked in a battle against the No. 16 Maryland Terrapins. The two Big Ten Conference teams were tied at 55 apiece. Terrapins guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie missed his chance at a go-ahead bucket when the Spartans rebounded.

Holloman got the ball in his hands and launched it from around 65 feet and nailed the shot. His Spartans teammates were jubilant as the crowd in College Park, Maryland, was left silent.

Michigan State won the game, 58-55.

"Every day at home, the night before a game, that last practice, we have the guys go around. Everybody gets a shot at a half-court shot. The last two games, Tre has made two of them. He’s made one (before) each game," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. "I thought that thing was in when it left. I really did."

Izzo added that he thought his team "deserved to win the game."

College basketball fans were ecstatic.

Holloman, who finished with nine points, underscored Izzo’s sentiments. He had full confidence his shot was going in.

"I knew that it was good," he said. "We practice those."

Jase Richardson led the Spartans with 15 points. Rodney Rice led Maryland with 20 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.