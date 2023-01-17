Michigan offensive coordinator Matt Weiss placed on administrative leave after alleged computer crimes

Michigan Wolverines' co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been placed on paid administrative leave amid a police investigation into computer crimes at the school's training center.

The crimes, which are unknown, are believed to have occurred between Dec. 21 and 23 at Schembechler Hall, according to University of Michigan deputy chief of police Crystal James.

"I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators," Weiss wrote in a text message to The Detroit News. "I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment."

Weiss' home was searched last Tuesday, with several unmarked cars showing up.

The 39-year-old joined the Wolverines in 2021 as the quarterbacks coach before his promotion heading into this past season. He spent the previous 13 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens in a variety of coaching roles, working with Jim Harbaugh's brother, John, during their Super Bowl XLVII victory in 2009.

This is hardly the first controversy of the Wolverines in this offseason that's not even three weeks old - Harbaugh and the university have reportedly been tabbed with several violations due to the head coach providing "false or misleading information" to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods.

The Wolverines went 13-1 this season, losing to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in the College Football Playoff.