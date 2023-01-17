Expand / Collapse search
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan offensive coordinator Matt Weiss placed on administrative leave after alleged computer crimes

Matt Weiss' home was searched on Jan. 10

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Michigan Wolverines' co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been placed on paid administrative leave amid a police investigation into computer crimes at the school's training center.

The crimes, which are unknown, are believed to have occurred between Dec. 21 and 23 at Schembechler Hall, according to University of Michigan deputy chief of police Crystal James.

"I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators," Weiss wrote in a text message to The Detroit News. "I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment."

Michigan Wolverines Co-Offensive Coordinator Matt Weiss looks on during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis.

Michigan Wolverines Co-Offensive Coordinator Matt Weiss looks on during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Weiss' home was searched last Tuesday, with several unmarked cars showing up.

The 39-year-old joined the Wolverines in 2021 as the quarterbacks coach before his promotion heading into this past season. He spent the previous 13 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens in a variety of coaching roles, working with Jim Harbaugh's brother, John, during their Super Bowl XLVII victory in 2009.

A general view of the Michigan cheerleaders shouting into their megaphones on November 12, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. 

A general view of the Michigan cheerleaders shouting into their megaphones on November 12, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.  (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This is hardly the first controversy of the Wolverines in this offseason that's not even three weeks old - Harbaugh and the university have reportedly been tabbed with several violations due to the head coach providing "false or misleading information" to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods. 

A cheerleader runs a Michigan Wolverines flag up the field after a touchdown during a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on October 15, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. 

A cheerleader runs a Michigan Wolverines flag up the field after a touchdown during a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on October 15, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.  (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The Wolverines went 13-1 this season, losing to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in the College Football Playoff.