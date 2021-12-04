Alabama's Nick Saban thanks skeptics for 'positive rat poison' after SEC title win

Alabama coach Nick Saban sarcastically thanked the media for the "positive rat poison" after the Crimson Tide pulled off the stunning victory over Georgia in SEC Championship, 41-24.

Alabama got a great performance from Bryce Young. He was 26-for-44 with 421 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air. He also had a rushing touchdown. Jameson Williams had two touchdown catches along with seven receptions for 184 yards. John Metchie III had six catches for 97 yards and a score.

The Bulldogs came into the game as the favorite after having yet to face a real challenge all year long. The team beat Clemson by seven points in the first week of the season but managed to dominate over every other opponent for the remainder of the season – until they got to play Alabama.

But Saban appeared to thank the skeptics.

"I think what these guys really wanted to gain was more respect," the legendary college football coach said, via ESPN. "Not just the fact that they were underdogs, because I think we had a tremendous amount of respect for Georgia, their team and what they accomplished. But you guys gave us a lot of really positive rat poison. The rat poison that you usually give us is usually fatal, but the rat poison that you put out there this week was yummy."

The media room belted out a huge chuckle.

Alabama is now poised to make the College Football Playoff after all. The team suffered the one upset loss to Texas A&M earlier in the season and only beat Auburn by two points in the Iron Bowl.

"The resiliency they’ve shown all year makes this so special. Winning the game as we did last week, playing a game today to a level that most people probably didn’t expect, I’m really proud of this bunch. They’ve shown tremendous ability to overcome adversity all year long," Saban said.

The next step is to see where the College Football Playoff selection committee puts Alabama. Will they be the top seed or will they be No. 2? Michigan has a case for No. 1 as well.

With the loss, Georgia coach Kirby Smart drops to 0-4 against his former superior.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.