Michigan high school football player makes no-look interception in state title game

A Michigan high school football player went viral on Sunday night with a play he made in the Division I state championship game.

Adrian Walker Jr., a junior at Belleville High School who plays defensive back and wide receiver, was on defense trying to keep Southfield A&T at bay in the first quarter. With Belleville trailing 6-0 early in the game, Southfield quarterback Isaiah Marshall tried to connect down the field with one of his receivers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Walker got his hands on the ball and batted it behind him as he came down. Walker then stuck his hands behind his back to somehow corral the football. He made one of the wildest interceptions at any level of the sport and returned it near the opposing team’s 10-yard line.

APP USERS VIEW THE PLAY HERE.

"As soon as I threw the pick, I knew what I had to do differently," Marshall said after the game, via Sports Illustrated. "I just wasn’t thinking about that last play. As soon as I threw the pick, I just thought about it on the bench, then as soon as I came out, it wasn’t on my mind at all. I just knew I had to go down the field and score."

DEION SANDERS' COLORADO FOOTBALL PROGRAM SEES TOP RECRUIT DECOMMIT AMID DISAPPOINTING 2023 SEASON

It was among the highlights for Belleville as they suffered a close loss to Southfield A&T, 36-32. With the loss, The Detroit News noted that its 38-game winning streak came to a close.

Walker still has another season left before he tries for the collegiate ranks. He’s listed as a three-star recruit, according to 247 Sports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Central Michigan, Colorado, LSU, Marshall and Michigan State are seen as being interested in Walker.