Michigan coach Sherrone Moore expected to be suspended amid NCAA allegations: report

The Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal for Michigan football is expected to affect the Wolverines in 2025.

Head coach Sherrone Moore is expected to be suspended two games next season as a result of allegations that he failed to cooperate in the NCAA’s investigation into Michigan’s sign-stealing under coach Jim Harbaugh in 2023, per The Associated Press.

The suspension is reportedly expected to come across the Wolverines’ third and fourth games of the season. They play at home against Central Michigan on Sept. 13, then at Nebraska one week later.

Michigan also has a self-imposed sanction that has yet to be announced, according to the report. The Wolverines’ program rocked college football that season, especially considering the team went undefeated that year.

While the NCAA has no rules against stealing signs from the sidelines, they do not allow schools to send scouts to games of future opponents and use electronic devices to record other teams' signs.

CONNOR STALIONS, FORMER MICHIGAN STAFFER WHO ALLEGEDLY STOLE SIGNALS, AVOIDS MEDIA AT HIGH SCHOOL COACHING JOB

Big Ten school records showed that Stalions had bought tickets to games with teams that Michigan would play on their schedule and sent people to record them on the sidelines to see if he could pick up on play signals.

Stalions did not participate in the governing body’s investigation after resigning from his post with Michigan.

Before Moore took over for Harbaugh after he jumped back into the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers, the NCAA alleged that he violated rules as an assistant under Harbaugh. He was accused of deleting text messages with Stalions, which were eventually recovered and given to the NCAA for its investigation.

Moore said he has been cooperating with the NCAA and will continue to do so.

Moore went 8-5 in his first full season as Michigan’s head football coach, and after a solid recruiting class this offseason, the Wolverines are expected to be heavy contenders to win the Big Ten.

They open their schedule against New Mexico State on August 30.

