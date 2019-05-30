Michelle Wie fires back after golf instructor makes controversial LPGA comments

Golf star Michelle Wie fired back at professional instructor Hank Haney, whose LPGA prediction on his SiriusXM radio show Wednesday stirred up controversy.

Haney, who served as Tiger Woods’ swing coach from 2004 to 2010, opened his show with remarks about the U.S. Women’s Open, which is set to begin Thursday. Haney predicted “a Korean” would win the event, according to Golf.com, and he added to the cringe-worthy commentary by confessing he couldn’t name many players on the tour.

“I couldn't name you like six players on the LPGA tour,” Haney said. “Nah, maybe I could -- well, I'd go with Lee. If I didn't have to name a first name, I'd get a bunch of them right.”

Haney added: “Honestly, Michelle Wie is hurt. I don't know that many. Where are they playing, by the way?”

Wie, who withdrew from the Charleston, S.C., event, blasted Haney in a series of tweets.

“As a Korean American female golfer, these comments that @HankHaney made disappoint and anger me on so many different levels. Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank....shame on you. I don’t ever do this, but this must be called out,” Wie wrote.

She added: “Too many of these girls, Korean or not, have worked countless hours and sacrificed so much to play in the US Open this week. There are so many amazing players in the field. Let’s celebrate them....Not mock them.”

Christina Kim, a Korean-American golfer who's won three LPGA tour events, echoed Wie’s remarks.

“We have hundreds of amazing stories between the @lpga tournament division and the @LPGATeachers members that have brought us to where we are now. The fact @HankHaney can’t name six? Don’t bother looking any up,” Kim tweeted. “We don’t want you and we don’t need you. We’re busy. We are busy molding and shaping the next generation of golfers, male and female. We are busy paving the way for strong, independent women. We are too busy for this small minded mentality.”

LPGA also put out a statement on Twitter.

After initially defending his comments, Haney tweeted an apology.

“This morning I made some comments about women’s golf and its players that were insensitive and that I regret. In an effort to make a point about the overwhelming success of Korean players on the tour I offended people and I am sorry. I have the highest respect for the women who have worked so hard to reach the pinnacle of their sport and I never meant to take away from their abilities and accomplishments,” Haney wrote. “I’ve worked in this game with men and women players from many different cultures and I look forward to continuing to do so.”