Executive pays thousands to caddie for Tiger Woods at golf event

How much would you pay to be Tiger Woods’ caddie for a day?

Whatever number you’re thinking, it might be less than what National Funding CEO Dave Gilbert paid at Woods’ charity event over the weekend.

Gilbert bid $75,000 to caddie for the reigning Masters champion for a day during the Hero World Challenge Pro-Am in the Bahamas, according to Golfweek. The golf event is hosted by Woods and takes place in December.

Gilbert's bid tops the $50,000 a man paid last year to be Woods’ caddie for a day at the Bahamas outing.

Joe LaCava, Woods’ regular caddie, will be with him when the No. 5-ranked golfer takes the course Thursday at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

Woods will be looking to bounce back from missing the cut at the PGA Championship earlier this month.