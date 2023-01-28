Michael Vick thinks Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury will actually help Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes had his ankle tackled on by a lineman last week, but he re-entered the game and is a full go for the AFC Championship on Sunday.

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain, an injury that could leave players out several weeks, yet he managed to practice fully all week.

The Chiefs quarterback was clearly feeling the after-effects last week, and that may still be the case on Sunday, but one former Pro Bowler thinks the injury actually may be beneficial to Mahomes himself and his team.

Michael Vick said that Mahomes may be a bit more checked in against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Sometimes when you play hurt, you’ll be a little bit more focused. A little bit more dialed in. Because you know you can’t really get off script," he told TMZ Sports.

"Playing hurt is not a bad thing if you know how to do it," Vick said. "Only certain people can do it -- and the ones that are listening right now, they know what I'm saying. They can relate."

Mahomes told reporters on Thursday that his ankle is "better than [he] expected."

"I feel like I can still do a lot of things. But we’ll see as we get closer and closer. And we’ll see during the game," Mahomes said when asked how he feels about making throws outside the pocket on Sunday.

"You can’t fully do exactly what you’re going to be in those moments in the game. But all I can do is prepare myself the best way possible. And when we get in the game, you hope adrenaline takes over, and you can make those throws when we need to."

The Chiefs are in their fifth consecutive AFC Championship, all of which they have hosted. They are 2-2 in their previous four, including losing to Cincinnati last year, 27-24, in an overtime classic.

The AFC title game kicks off at 6:30 p.m., while Vick's former Philadelphia Eagles will look to take down the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship at 3 p.m. ET.

Fox News' Joe Morgan contributed to this report.