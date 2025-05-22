Expand / Collapse search
NBA

Michael Jordan's agent accuses LeBron James of cherry-picking teams to win championships

Jordan and James are considered two of the NBA's best players ever

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
The NBA’s greatest-player-of-all-time debate has raged on as LeBron James has continued to excel in the twilight of his NBA career. 

Some fans say the NBA’s best-ever is Michael Jordan, the fierce competitor who won six titles in eight seasons. Other fans say it is James, a four-time champion and the league’s all-time leading scorer. 

Jordan’s longtime agent, David Falk, added fuel to the fire that is the "G.O.A.T" debate. 

LeBron James looks on

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.  (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

Falk listed Jordan as his best-ever but, shockingly, did not have James as his second-best ever, and took a swipe at the current Los Angeles Lakers star. 

The agent said his next-best player after Jordan is either Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Kobe Bryant. 

"I really like LeBron," Falk said, via Sports Business Journal. "But I think if Jordan had cherry-picked what teams he wanted to be on and two other superstars, he would’ve won 15 championships."

Falk said James would "probably" land in his top ten best players ever. 

Michael Jordan and Ron Harper

Michael Jordan, #23, and Ron Harper, #9 of the Chicago Bulls look on during game six of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz on June 14, 1998, in Salt Lake City, Utah.  (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Jordan’s former agent referenced James’ tenure with the Miami Heat with his "cherry-picked" comment. 

James, after being unable to capture a title in his first seven seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, departed in free agency for the Miami Heat. 

James, alongside star center Chris Bosh, signed with the Heat in free agency to join Dwayne Wade, and created the "Big 3." A lot of fans credit the Heat for being the first to create a "superteam."

Michael Jordan, David Falk, Charles Barkley

File - Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls, Agent David Falk and Charles Barkley of the Philadelphia 76ers pose for a photo in 1992 in Los Angeles, California.  (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

In his four seasons with the Heat, James won two championships.

Jordan, on the other hand, stuck with the Chicago Bulls until after his second retirement, when he joined the Washington Wizards. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.