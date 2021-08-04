Michael Jordan regrets leaving out former Bulls teammate Luc Longley from 'The Last Dance'

NBA icon Michael Jordan has one regret about "The Last Dance" documentary.

Jordan reportedly told Australian Story that he made a huge mistake leaving out former teammate Luc Longley from appearing in the 10-part series that was featured on ESPN. The Aussie, who was a key part of the Chicago Bulls’ second three-peat in the mid-90s, wasn’t interviewed for the documentary and there wasn’t even an emphasis on his role with the team.

"I can understand why Australia would say, ‘Well, why wouldn’t we include Luc?’ And we probably should have," Jordan told Australian Story. "And if I look back and could change anything, that’s probably what I would have changed."

Longley told Australian Story that he was "bummed" about not being featured in the story.

"Sitting there on the couch and watching episode after episode where I wasn’t in it -- yeah, I was bummed about that," Longley said. "Why was I not in the doco? I don’t really know, to be honest."

According to "The Last Dance" director Jason Hehir, Longley’s omission from the documentary was because it was too expensive to send out a crew from the United States to western Australia, where Longley resides. Instead, the documentary had episodes that featured Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr and Toni Kukoc.

"The self-deprecating Australian in me thinks it’s because I’m not that exciting. I was playing a huge role, but it wasn’t one that was that sexy," Longley continued. "There were so many beautiful, bright, shiny stars out there to focus on, that, you know, it makes sense to me that that story wasn’t about me. Makes perfect sense."

Longley added: "I didn’t expect to be a heavy feature in it because they hadn’t interviewed me, but I did expect to be in it more than I was. I would like to have been in the doco so that Australian kids saw that there was an Australian in that team doing that thing."