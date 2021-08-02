Lonzo Ball joining Bulls in NBA free agency splash

Lonzo Ball is headed to the Windy City.

The guard will be joining the Bulls on a four-year, $85 million deal as part as a sign-and-trade to open up NBA free agency on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The Bulls are sending Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple and a second-round pick to New Orleans for Ball.

Chicago will mark the third stop for the 23-year-old, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers No. 2 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. He spent two seasons in Los Angeles before being sent to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a trade that netted the Lakers Anthony Davis. He averaged 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and. 7.2 assists in his rookie season, which earned him an appearance on the All-Rookie second team.

Ball’s game has blossomed since joining the Pelicans. The point guard has seen an uptick in his scoring abilities as well as his efficiency. The former UCLA star averaged 13.1 points per game in two seasons in New Orleans and is shooting 40.9% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range as opposed to 38% and 31.5% from beyond the arc with the Lakers.

The Bulls get an established playmaker and floor manager as well as a tenacious on-ball defender. Ball has a career average of 1.5 steals per game and has become one of the best perimeter point guard defenders in the league.

Ball entered his first free agency as a restricted free agent. The Pelicans can match any offer for the point guard. The Los Angeles Clippers and Indiana Pacers had shown interest in Ball.