Michael Jordan did not endorse any presidential candidate despite social media claims, reps say

Michael Jordan’s team has responded to a viral post on social media falsely stating that the NBA legend endorsed former President Donald Trump on the eve of Tuesday’s election.

Estee Portnoy, senior vice president of Jump Management, responded to the post with a statement on Monday, stating that Jordan has not endorsed any candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

"There is absolutely no truth to the claim that Michael Jordan has made an endorsement in the presidential election," Portnoy’s post read.

The statement was made in response to a post claiming that the six-time NBA champion was one of the "latest" to endorse Trump. The post on X had over 1.8 million views. The social media platform added additional context to the post which stated there was "no evidence" to support the claim.

Several other notable NBA figures have spoken out about their choice for president in the days leading up to Tuesday’s election.

LeBron James , Steph Curry, Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich have all publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. The latter took a swipe at Trump, calling him "a pathetic individual."

"He’s a small man who has to make everybody around him smaller so he thinks he’s going to be bigger," Popovich added. "And isn’t that the same thing we tell all of our kids in grade school? That’s not how you act. That’s not what you do."

Other sports figures have voiced their support in favor of Trump, including Harrison Butker, Brett Favre, Nick Bosa and Jake Paul.

Paul made headlines with his nearly 20-minute long video encouraging voters to "do the right thing."

"Do the right thing, vote for Donald Trump. Not because I said so, not because Beyoncé said so, but because it’s what’s right… Please, go, for the love of God, go exercise your right to vote on my behalf and vote for Donald Trump in this election. America depends on it."

