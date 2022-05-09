Michael Chandler delivers brutal knockout to Tony Ferguson with front kick

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michael Chandler got back into the win column on Saturday night at UFC 274 when he knocked out Tony Ferguson with a brutal front kick in their lightweight bout.

Chandler may have fought his way back into the lightweight title picture after having lost to Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje in back-to-back bouts. Oliveira and Gaethje headlined UFC 274. Oliveira was stripped of the lightweight belt after missing weight but still beat Gaethje. The belt has been vacated.

Chandler picked up his second win in UFC.

"I don’t even know if I saw it in the moment. I think my body just moved and foot [landed] to face and a couple back flips [after] … Sometimes I think the fights materialize exactly how you want them to," he said in his post-fight press conference, via Sherdog.

"Sometimes you stay within your normal box of what you always use and it works, sometimes it doesn’t work. And sometimes you throw something that you never, ever thought you would ever land, let alone knock someone out with."

Chandler called out Oliveira after his bout, saying the two have "unfinished business."

"I lost to him, but I think we have unfinished business. I got into this sport to become a champion. I got into this sport to wear 12 pounds of leather and gold around my waist, and I would love for it to say UFC on it," he said.

He added that a fight against Conor McGregor would be something he’d be interested in as well.