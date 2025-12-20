Miami outlasts Texas A&M in dramatic College Football Playoff debut, advances to Cotton Bowl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas A&M hosted Miami at Kyle Field on Saturday afternoon in a game that marked both teams' College Football Playoff debut.

The Hurricanes earned the final at-large playoff spot over Notre Dame with a 27-24 win over the Fighting Irish in the season opener.

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney’s tiebreaking 11-yard touchdown reception with less than two minutes left lifted the Hurricanes to a 10-3 win over Texas A&M in Saturday’s College Football Playoff first-round game.

Mark Fletcher Jr. rushed for a career-high 172 yards to help the Hurricanes advance to the Cotton Bowl, where they will face defending champion Ohio State Dec. 31.

Miami placekicker Carter Davis missed three field goals in gusty winds after missing only two all season before Saturday. His 21-yard kick early in the third quarter put the Canes on the board after the first scoreless first half in CFP history.

Texas A&M had an opportunity to force overtime. In the closing minutes, the Aggies put together their best offensive series of the day, driving into the red zone in the final minute.

But quarterback Marcel Reed threw an interception in the end zone, which sealed Miami’s victory.

The Hurricanes’ push for what would be a sixth national championship — and their first since 2001 — remains alive. Next up, Miami will meet Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl Classic Dec. 31.

Texas A&M's lengthy national title drought will be extended by at least one more year.

The Aggies haven’t hoisted a national championship trophy since 1939.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

