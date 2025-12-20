Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

College Football

Miami outlasts Texas A&M in dramatic College Football Playoff debut, advances to Cotton Bowl

Texas A&M will meet Ohio State in the quarterfinals on New Year’s Eve

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Texas A&M hosted Miami at Kyle Field on Saturday afternoon in a game that marked both teams' College Football Playoff debut.

The Hurricanes earned the final at-large playoff spot over Notre Dame with a 27-24 win over the Fighting Irish in the season opener.

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney’s tiebreaking 11-yard touchdown reception with less than two minutes left lifted the Hurricanes to a 10-3 win over Texas A&M in Saturday’s College Football Playoff first-round game.

Miami Hurricanes players celebrate

Bryce Fitzgerald (13) of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates after intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies during a first-round 2025 College Football Playoff game at Kyle Field Dec. 20, 2025, in College Station, Texas.   (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Mark Fletcher Jr. rushed for a career-high 172 yards to help the Hurricanes advance to the Cotton Bowl, where they will face defending champion Ohio State Dec. 31.

Miami placekicker Carter Davis missed three field goals in gusty winds after missing only two all season before Saturday. His 21-yard kick early in the third quarter put the Canes on the board after the first scoreless first half in CFP history.

Texas A&M had an opportunity to force overtime. In the closing minutes, the Aggies put together their best offensive series of the day, driving into the red zone in the final minute.

Texas A&M Aggies runs from the tunnel

The Texas A&M Aggies take the field before a first-round 2025 College Football Playoff game against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field Dec. 20, 2025, in College Station, Texas.   (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

But quarterback Marcel Reed threw an interception in the end zone, which sealed Miami’s victory.

The Hurricanes’ push for what would be a sixth national championship — and their first since 2001 — remains alive. Next up, Miami will meet Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl Classic Dec. 31.

Texas A&M plays Miami

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) scrambles against Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) during a CFP first-round game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Dec. 20, 2025.   (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

Texas A&M's lengthy national title drought will be extended by at least one more year.

The Aggies haven’t hoisted a national championship trophy since 1939.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

