Miami Dolphins' Xavien Howard arrested for domestic battery in Florida: reports

Miami Dolphins star Xavien Howard was arrested on a domestic battery charge in Florida on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Howard, who signed a lucrative contract with the Dolphins earlier this year, was arrested hours after the Dolphins upset the New England Patriots on the road. Howard had missed the game because of a knee injury

According to TMZ Sports, Howard was involved in an incident with his fiance at their home in Davie over a purse purchase. The woman reportedly told police that Howard grabbed both of her arms and pushed her against a mirrored wall in their hallway bathroom.

Responding officers noticed the woman had “visible scratches and redness on her arm” and “redness and an abrasion” on her right elbow, TMZ Sports reported, citing police documents.

Howard was arrested on a domestic battery charge and booked into the Broward County Jail.

“We are aware of the situation and currently gathering information,” the Dolphins said in a statement to ESPN. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Miami signed Howard, 26, to the richest contract for a cornerback at the time in May.

The two sides agreed to a five-year, $75.25 million extension which begins at the start of the 2020 season. Howard will earn $11.9 million in 2020, $12 million in 2021, $12.3 million in 2022, $11.4 million in 2023 and $11.6 million in 2024. According to Spotrac, Howard could opt out of the deal before the 2022 season.

Howard played in five games in 2019 and had one interception. He led the league in interceptions in 2018 with seven and earned a Pro Bowl selection. He was placed on the injured reserve with a knee injury in October.