Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Meyer's Ohio State offense favors the run but defenses must also guard against the long ball

By | Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Urban Meyer prefers the thunder. But that just sets up the lightning.

No. 4 Ohio State runs on 60 percent of its plays. Sending the tailbacks up the middle or Braxton Miller around end serve as body blows to soften a defense for what might just happen if they start to lean too heavily toward the line to stop the ground attack.

No fewer than 15 times, the Buckeyes have completed a touchdown pass that has covered at least 20 yards. Some were short passes turned into a big gain, but most reflect the Buckeyes' ability to throw deep passes more effectively this season.

It's an either/or proposition for opposing teams. No. 16 Northwestern is the next foe to face that challenge on Saturday.