Meyer's Ohio State offense favors the run but defenses must also guard against the long ball

Urban Meyer prefers the thunder. But that just sets up the lightning.

No. 4 Ohio State runs on 60 percent of its plays. Sending the tailbacks up the middle or Braxton Miller around end serve as body blows to soften a defense for what might just happen if they start to lean too heavily toward the line to stop the ground attack.

No fewer than 15 times, the Buckeyes have completed a touchdown pass that has covered at least 20 yards. Some were short passes turned into a big gain, but most reflect the Buckeyes' ability to throw deep passes more effectively this season.

It's an either/or proposition for opposing teams. No. 16 Northwestern is the next foe to face that challenge on Saturday.