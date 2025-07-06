Mexico defeats United States, 2-1, to win their 10th CONCAF Gold Cup title

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States men's national soccer team was able to get off to a hot start, but it was Mexico coming away with the Gold Cup Final victory, 2-1, on Sunday night.

Mexico has now won its 10th Gold Cup of all time, extending their record after defending their title in 2023.

The United States got on the board immediately, as midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, the son of former head coach Gregg Berhalter, placed a free kick in the perfect position for Chris Richards to head the ball off the crossbar and over the goal line to make it 1-0.

These two linked up against Saudi Arabia in the group stage, and they did so again in this match to take a lead over the favorite "El Tri."

But Mexico started to gain its momentum back, putting a few shots on Matt Freese before midfielder Marcel Ruiz found Raul Jimenez, who just turned and fired with his left foot to put it top shelf.

It looked like veteran USMNT defender Tim Ream was going to stop it as the window Jimenez had to shoot was minuscule, yet it went through, and Freese had no chance.

In the second half, with the game still tied at one goal apiece, Mexico was dominating the ball, and it almost felt like the decisive goal was coming soon.

It did in the 77th minute when Johan Vasquez put a header into the penalty area, and Edson Alvarez put Mexico on top as he dove to deflect Vasquez’s initial header into the net. A VAR replay confirmed that Alvarez was onside, and the goal stood.

Now desperate, the U.S. was trying hard to find that equalizer before time expired, and Patrick Agyemang and Alex Freeman had chances. However, both couldn’t handle the ball in the end.

This Mexico squad had all their top guys, which is why they were favorites to defend their title under head coach Javier Aguirre. They did so by becoming the first team to repeat themselves since 2011.

Meanwhile, the USMNT came without some of their top dogs, including Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, among others. They were hoping to give themselves an eighth Gold Cup, but they will have to wait until the next tournament.

