Mexican League baseball game turns into all out brawl, bat and helmet tossed at pitcher

An irate Mexican League baseball player threw his bat and helmet at the opposing pitcher after he was hit by a pitch in a game Wednesday night.

The incident occurred in the eighth inning of the game between the Toros de Tijuana and Rieleros de Aguascalientes. Toros catcher Gabriel Gutierrez was up at bat with his team leading 5-3 when Toros pitcher Brandon Quintero hit him with a 92-mph pitch.

Gutierrez charged the mound immediately after getting beaned and used two hands to throw his bat at Quintero. Luckily, Gutierrez missed completely though he did appear to connect with the helmet.

The dugouts of both teams emptied to break up the melee.

The dust appeared to be settled after a few moments when Toros players Peter O’Brien and Junior Lake were involved in separate skirmishes.

Toros star Leandro Castro said in a postgame interview in Spanish that he thinks the Rieleros have it out for his teammates. Castro is leading the Mexican League with nine home runs.

Quintero and Gutierrez were both ejected as was Rieleros shortstop Julian Castro. It didn’t appear the Mexican League handed down any discipline as of yet.

The Toros would win the game, 5-3, with former MLB closer Fernando Rodney closing the door.

Tijuana is second in the Mexican League North division with a 20-8 record. Rieleros fell to 9-16 with the loss.