New York Mets
Mets reportedly considering Pittsburgh for GM job

Former general manager Zack Scott was busted for driving while intoxicated then fired

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
If nothing else, the New York Mets are…different. Since they finished the 2021 season in a not-so-different third place in the NL East, the Mets are now seeking a new general manager to help turn the team from pretender to contender. To do so, they’re interviewing candidates from all the usual places: the minor leagues, other team’s front offices, the court room…

Wait, what?

Yes, one candidate currently practices law in Pittsburgh.

A New York Mets mascot dances in the stands during a break in play in a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Mets on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

According to a tweet from Chelsea Jane, a national baseball reporter for the Washington Post, the Mets have tabbed Adam Cromie as a candidate for the open GM position. Cromie isn’t your typical candidate. He worked with the Washington Nationals from 2007 until 2017 when he decided to leave the game and practice law — something he’s been doing in the Pittsburgh area for the last four years.

October 3, 2015: Citi Field, which will host its first-ever postseason game on when the New York Mets face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 3 of the National League Division Series on October 12, is pictured prior to the second game of a day-night doubleheader between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets at Citi Field in Flushing, NY. (Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire) (Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While a part of the Nationals organization, Cromie had a number of different titles, including assistant general manager, prior to his departure from the clubhouse to the courthouse.

New York’s GM spot has been in flux since former general manager Zack Scott was busted for driving while intoxicated then fired.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16:  New York Mets general manager Zack Scott is on the field before the game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field on June 16, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Should Cromie land the job, he may want to ask Mets owner Steve Cohen to keep him on a pricey retainer. New York has been found guilty of missing the postseason for five straight years.