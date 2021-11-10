Mets reportedly considering Pittsburgh for GM job

If nothing else, the New York Mets are…different. Since they finished the 2021 season in a not-so-different third place in the NL East, the Mets are now seeking a new general manager to help turn the team from pretender to contender. To do so, they’re interviewing candidates from all the usual places: the minor leagues, other team’s front offices, the court room…

Wait, what?

Yes, one candidate currently practices law in Pittsburgh.

According to a tweet from Chelsea Jane, a national baseball reporter for the Washington Post, the Mets have tabbed Adam Cromie as a candidate for the open GM position. Cromie isn’t your typical candidate. He worked with the Washington Nationals from 2007 until 2017 when he decided to leave the game and practice law — something he’s been doing in the Pittsburgh area for the last four years.

While a part of the Nationals organization, Cromie had a number of different titles, including assistant general manager, prior to his departure from the clubhouse to the courthouse.

New York’s GM spot has been in flux since former general manager Zack Scott was busted for driving while intoxicated then fired.

Should Cromie land the job, he may want to ask Mets owner Steve Cohen to keep him on a pricey retainer. New York has been found guilty of missing the postseason for five straight years.