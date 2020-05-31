Mets' Pete Alonso: 'I will not remain silent' on racial injustice

New York Mets star Pete Alonso is the latest high-profile athlete to speak out against racial injustice in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

“For the past couple of days, I’ve struggled to wrap my mind around what’s happening,” Alonso posted on Instagram. “I have a voice and I will not remain silent. My heart has been broken over the murder of George Floyd.

“I will never know what it feels like to be discriminated against because the color of my skin. To anyone who faces this type of discrimination, I will fight for you and be an ally. I will always stand with you. There needs to be justice and change made for the better of humanity. Let words be our sword and unity be our armor. Take care of each other,” he wrote.

The 25-year-old Alonso was the NL Rookie of the Year last season. The first baseman led the majors with 53 home runs, a record for rookies.