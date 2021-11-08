Ex-Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano dead at 45 after jet skiing with family, former MLB player says

Pedro Feliciano, a former New York Mets reliever who led the league in appearances from 2008 to 2010, died in his sleep, a former MLB infielder revealed Monday. Feliciano was 45.

Eduardo Perez, who is an MLB analyst for ESPN, played in the majors from 1993 to 2006 with six different teams. He revealed Feliciano’s death in a tweet.

"Just found out that former #Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano passed away last night in his sleep. He was 45years young. He was a really good [reliever] but a better person off the field. He will be missed," he wrote.

"He was jet skiing yesterday with his family."

The cause of death was unknown.

The left-handed Puerto Rico native made his MLB debut in 2002 with the Mets. He had three different stints with the Mets before walking away from the sport. In 484 appearances, he had a 3.33 ERA with 350 strikeouts. He appeared in 86 games in 2008, 88 games in 2009 and 92 games in 2010.

The 344 relief appearances he made from 2007 to 2010 (344 games) is a major-league record. He has the second most appearances in Mets history all time.

He had signed with other major-league teams but never made it to the main roster with any of them. He signed with the New York Yankees in 2011 but needed surgery to repair a torn anterior capsule and rotator cuff in his left shoulder. The Yankees blamed the Mets for overusing him. He never made it past a Double-A rehab stint in the Yankees’ organization and was out after the 2012 season.

He also played in Japan in 2005.