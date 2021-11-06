Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek involved in odd incident at World Series parade

Was Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek mistaken for an overzealous fan trying to enter the World Series celebration parade in Atlanta Friday? It certainly appeared that way.

Several videos circulated on social media appeared to show Matzek celebrating the Braves 2021 World Series title when an officer appeared to grab Matzek as he walked by, seemingly trying to clear him from the parade of cars.

Matzek can be seen reaching for his pocket, perhaps for an ID to show he’s really with the Braves.

The pitcher is seen speaking with several more officers before giving them a nod and rejoining the parade.

There was social media speculation that Matzek was nearly arrested. But Marietta Police public information officer Chuck McPhilamy told Fox News Saturday that Matzek was being escorted off the parade route after being mistaken for an eager fan because he wasn't wearing his player credentials, which players were told to display.

"We were told adamantly that no one should be on foot, everyone is to remain on the vehicles. Keep everyone off the parade route, and so there was a conscious effort to try and ensure that everything went off without a hitch," McPhilamy said.

"Apparently one player didn't get that memo," he said with a chuckle, referring to Matzek.

McPhilamy told Fox News that the officer seen with Matzek had just escorted an "intoxicated guest" who passed through the barriers off the parade route when he saw the pitcher and mistook him for another fan.

"There was no attempt to arrest. We didn't want to arrest anyone," McPhilamy said. "Frankly, we were outnumbered thousands to one. We were just trying to keep the peace. You have just this unbelievable series of embarrassing moments for the player and the officer."

McPhilamy said Matzek was reaching into his pocket to present his credentials and apologized for the confusion. Then, he was on his way back to the celebration.

McPhilamy also noted that no arrests were made at the parade but that plenty of guests had to be escorted off the parade route.