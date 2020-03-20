Mets' Marcus Stroman recruits MLB stars for Team USA's 2021 World Baseball Classic run

The next World Baseball Classic is set to take place in 2021 and New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman is looking to get a “Dream Team” of players together to play for the U.S.

Stroman on Thursday recruited several MLB stars on Twitter in his attempt to get them excited and interested in playing in the World Baseball Classic. Stroman tagged Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge, Walker Buehler, Bo Bichette and Trevor Bauer.

Christian Yelich, Eric Hosmer, David Dahl, Trevor Story and Archie Bradley also expressed interest in representing the U.S.

The World Baseball Classic began in 2006 and was one of the major global tournaments along with the Olympics and the Baseball World Cup. However, the Olympics dropped baseball after 2008 and the Baseball World Cup was discontinued in favor of an expanded World Baseball Classic.

The U.S. won the last World Baseball Classic in 2017 over Puerto Rico. The last team included players like Stroman, Yelich, Buster Posey, Adam Jones, Giancarlo Stanton, Nolan Arenado, Alex Bregman and Andrew Miller.

Japan has two World Baseball Classic titles and the Dominican Republic has another.

It’s unclear whether the start of the 2021 World Baseball Classic will be affected by the coronavirus. MLB announced last week that qualifier games would be postponed.

MLB's opening day was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.