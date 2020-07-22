Mets’ Marcus Stroman placed on IL right before Opening Day

The New York Mets will be down a key pitcher to begin the season.

Marcus Stroman, who was set to become the team’s No. 2 behind Jacob deGrom, was placed on the injured list Wednesday with a muscle tear in his left calf, manager Luis Rojas told reporters.

Rojas said the 29-year-old righty is considered “week to week,” but as of now won’t require surgery.

Even just a couple missed starts, though, could potentially hurt the Mets as MLB attempts to complete a shortened 60-game season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mets open their season Friday against the Braves at Citi Field. DeGrom will take the mound to open the season, followed by Steven Matz on Saturday and Rick Porcello on Sunday.

Rojas told reporters that Stroman first began feeling discomfort while throwing a bullpen session Monday.

David Peterson and Corey Oswalt would be among those considered for the vacated rotation spot.

The Mets dodged an injury bullet last week when deGrom resumed throwing after having lower back discomfort.

The team is already without Noah Syndergaard, who is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The Mets on Wednesday also placed reliever Robert Gsellman on the IL with right triceps tightness.

Stroman, an All-Star last season, went 4-2 in 11 starts for the Mets after being acquired by the Blue Jays. He had a 3.77 ERA.