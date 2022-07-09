Mets’ Jacob deGrom throws three scoreless innings in second rehab start

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Mets are inching closer to having their starting rotation topped off with two CY Young winners.

On Tuesday, Max Scherzer returned to a big-league mound for the first time since May 18 after suffering a left oblique strain against the St. Louis Cardinals. The three-time CY Young winner was brilliant against the Cincinnati Reds, striking out 11 and allowing just two hits in six scoreless innings.

Now, Jacob deGrom is inching closer to his season debut.

On Friday, deGrom made his second rehab start of the season after suffering a stress reaction in his right scapula in Spring Training, throwing three scoreless innings for Single-A St. Lucie.

"Felt really good," deGrom told reporters in Florida, according to The New York Post. "Coming off the first time in a game, back in a five-day routine, felt really good. Just happy to go out there and be able to get three, complete innings."

According to MLB.com, deGrom’s fastball topped off at 101 mph, throwing 36 pitches, 29 for strikes while striking out six.

"It’s step by step, but I have been following the process how it was laid out and just trying not to do too much," deGrom said, per MLB.com. "Everything feels good. Pitching my first game in a couple months [last Sunday], I responded really well and was able to go out there and throw three innings tonight. Hopefully, I’ll keep moving forward like this and be back in the big leagues before too long."

New York is hoping to have deGrom back on the roster following the All-Star break, as they attempt to hold off the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

"[DeGrom has] got a really good track record of being good," Mets manager Buck Showalter said prior to New York’s Friday game against the Miami Marlins. "We really look forward to having him back not only as a pitcher but as a part of our team."