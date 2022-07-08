Mets' Chris Bassitt regrets informing team of positive COVID test: 'I should’ve never said anything'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt expressed his frustrations with MLB’s COVID-19 protocols on Thursday, saying he "should have never" revealed his own positive test result earlier this month and would likely not do so again "for the rest of my career."

Bassitt was placed on the COVID-19 list July 1 after reporting to team officials that he was feeling sluggish, but on Thursday he expressed his frustrations with the league’s health and safety protocols.

"Stop testing it. Stop acting like COVID is far worse than a lot of other things," he told reporters in the locker room. "I’m not trying to get too much into, but I was never sick. Never had a symptom."

Bassitt said he normally tests himself because he has a young daughter at home, but he appeared to express remorse over informing the team of his positive test result.

"I guess the answer is, I should’ve never said anything. Should’ve never said I tested positive, and I probably won’t the rest of my career. There’s no way. There’s no reason."

Mike Teevan, an MLB spokesman, told The Associated Press that the league’s policy is to test "in symptomatic situations or when a player is in close contact," but Bassitt noted that under MLB’s protocols, a positive test could mean ongoing testing that keeps an asymptomatic player out for an extended period.

"I don’t know if I made the right decision of saying something or not," he continued.