Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Mets
Published

Mets aces inching closer to return from injury

Max Scherzer is rehabbing in Double-A while Jacob deGrom has yet to start rehabbing

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mets aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer took their next steps Wednesday toward returning to New York's rotation.

DeGrom, sidelined since last July 7, threw 27 pitches to hitters in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and could progress to a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets in the dugout during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on June 14, 2022 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Brewers 4-0. 

Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets in the dugout during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on June 14, 2022 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Brewers 4-0.  (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

"We'll see how he feels tomorrow," Mets manager Buck Showalter said after watching on video from Citi Field. "Tomorrow, if he feels well, we'll probably be able to talk about that next step."

A two-time Cy Young Award winner, the 34-year-old right-hander missed the second half of last season because of right forearm tightness. He returned and made spring training starts on March 22 and 27, then was sidelined by a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. He did not throw another bullpen session until June 4.

"He hasn't had anything that has taken him off schedule so far," Showalter said. "You can tell he's upbeat about where he is. The body language, more than anything."

RED SOX'S LATEST LOSS TO BLUE JAYS BLAMED ON TANNER HOUCK, WHO DIDN'T THROW A PITCH

Pitchers Max Scherzer #21 and Jacob deGrom #40 of the New York Mets talk in the dugout during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on June 14, 2022 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Brewers 4-0. 

Pitchers Max Scherzer #21 and Jacob deGrom #40 of the New York Mets talk in the dugout during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on June 14, 2022 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Brewers 4-0.  (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, has been sidelined since straining his left oblique muscle while pitching against St. Louis on May 18. He was to make his second rehab start for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday night, taking the mound against the Hartford Yard Goats.

"I was going to send him a 'good luck with the Yard Goats,' but I don't think he'd take it well," Showalter said. "I think I will, anyway."

Scherzer threw 65 pitches last Tuesday for Binghamton against Reading, allowing two runs and three hits in 3 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and a walk.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets in action against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field on May 18, 2022 in New York City. 

Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets in action against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field on May 18, 2022 in New York City.  (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)

After agreeing to a $130 million, three-year contract, baseball's highest average salary, Scherzer is 6-2 with a 2.54 ERA in eight starts.