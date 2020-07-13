Expand / Collapse search
Memorial Tournament: Who has the most wins?

Tiger Woods has five victories at the Memorial Tournament

Daniel Canova
Daniel Canova
The Memorial Tournament, founded and hosted by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, is played every year to honor individuals who have distinguished themselves on the golf course. The goal of the tournament is to also showcase some of the best golfers in the world at one of the most challenging venues.

Nicklaus hosts this event to benefit many Greater Columbus Charities in alliance with the Nicklaus Children's Healthcare FoundationNationwide Children's Hospital, and other local organizations.

The 2020 event will be totally different from past tournaments. The Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio will feature no fans due to safeguards amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the best golfers will be on full display, including Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson, and Dustin Johnson.

Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, and Jon Rahm will also participate.

Who has won the most times at the event? Take a look at the list below.

TIGER WOODS: 5 WINS

Tiger Woods reacts after winning the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. on April 14, 2019. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Tiger Woods owns the only "three-peat" in Memorial Tournament history. He came away with victories in 1999, 2000 and 2001, and he won those three events by a combined 14 strokes. Since 1970, it has only happened twice that a golfer has won the same event three straight years by a greater combined margin.

KENNY PERRY: 3 WINS

Kenny Perry tees off on the second hole during the third round of the Senior PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Saturday, May 25, 2013, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Kenny Perry got his first win in 1991 at the Memorial Tournament. His other two victories at the Muirfield Village Golf Club came in 2003 and 2008. Also in 2008, Perry had wins at the Buick Open and John Deere Classic.

JACK NICKLAUS: 2 WINS

FILE - In this April 11, 2019, file photo, Jack Nicklaus hits a ceremonial tee shot on the first hole during the first round for the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. Nicklaus turns 80 on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Jack Nicklaus founded the tournament back in 1976 and also has two victories on his designed course. In 1977, Nicklaus took down Hubert Green by two strokes in a Monday finish for the tournament, and in 1984, Nicklaus defeated Andy Bean in a sudden-death playoff to become the first two-time Memorial Tournament winner.

HALE IRWIN: 2 WINS

FILE - In this June 16, 1974, file photo, Peter McGarey, 16, of Scottsdale, Ariz., reaches to offer congratulations to Hale Irwin after the latter's fairway shot on the 18th reached the green and prior to Irwin's winning the U.S. Open golf championship in Mamaroneck, N.Y. Irwin closed with a 73 to capture the first of his three U.S. Open. Irwin won at 7-over 287. There has not been a higher winning score in relation to par at any major since then. (AP Photo/File)

Hale Irwin had one-stroke victories at the Memorial Tournament in 1983 and 1985. Over his career, Irwin came away with victories on all six continents on which golf is played. He is also the oldest golfer ever to be crowned U.S. Open champion, which came in 1990 at the age of 45.

GREG NORMAN: 2 WINS

Golfer Greg Norman

Greg Norman, another two-time winner of the Memorial Tournament, won in 1990 and 1995. His first win at the Muirfield Village Golf Club came by one stroke over Payne Stewart. Five years later, he won convincingly by five strokes. Norman won two major championships over his career. He claimed The Open Championships in 1986 and 1993.

TOM WATSON: 2 WINS

FILE- In this July 18, 1982, file photo, Tom Watson kisses the Claret Jug after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal Troon in Ayrshire, Scotland. The British Open is scheduled for July 14–17, 2016, at Royal Troon Golf Club in Ayrshire, Scotland. (AP Photo/File)

Tom Watson had Memorial Tournament wins in 1979 and later won it again in 1996. Over the course of his career, Watson claimed eight major championships, including five Open Championships.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova