Memorial Tournament: Who has the most wins?

The Memorial Tournament, founded and hosted by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, is played every year to honor individuals who have distinguished themselves on the golf course. The goal of the tournament is to also showcase some of the best golfers in the world at one of the most challenging venues.

Nicklaus hosts this event to benefit many Greater Columbus Charities in alliance with the Nicklaus Children's Healthcare Foundation, Nationwide Children's Hospital, and other local organizations.

The 2020 event will be totally different from past tournaments. The Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio will feature no fans due to safeguards amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the best golfers will be on full display, including Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson, and Dustin Johnson.

Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, and Jon Rahm will also participate.

Who has won the most times at the event? Take a look at the list below.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE GOLF COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

TIGER WOODS: 5 WINS

Tiger Woods owns the only "three-peat" in Memorial Tournament history. He came away with victories in 1999, 2000 and 2001, and he won those three events by a combined 14 strokes. Since 1970, it has only happened twice that a golfer has won the same event three straight years by a greater combined margin.

KENNY PERRY: 3 WINS

Kenny Perry got his first win in 1991 at the Memorial Tournament. His other two victories at the Muirfield Village Golf Club came in 2003 and 2008. Also in 2008, Perry had wins at the Buick Open and John Deere Classic.

JACK NICKLAUS: 2 WINS

Jack Nicklaus founded the tournament back in 1976 and also has two victories on his designed course. In 1977, Nicklaus took down Hubert Green by two strokes in a Monday finish for the tournament, and in 1984, Nicklaus defeated Andy Bean in a sudden-death playoff to become the first two-time Memorial Tournament winner.

HALE IRWIN: 2 WINS

Hale Irwin had one-stroke victories at the Memorial Tournament in 1983 and 1985. Over his career, Irwin came away with victories on all six continents on which golf is played. He is also the oldest golfer ever to be crowned U.S. Open champion, which came in 1990 at the age of 45.

GREG NORMAN: 2 WINS

Greg Norman, another two-time winner of the Memorial Tournament, won in 1990 and 1995. His first win at the Muirfield Village Golf Club came by one stroke over Payne Stewart. Five years later, he won convincingly by five strokes. Norman won two major championships over his career. He claimed The Open Championships in 1986 and 1993.

TOM WATSON: 2 WINS

Tom Watson had Memorial Tournament wins in 1979 and later won it again in 1996. Over the course of his career, Watson claimed eight major championships, including five Open Championships.