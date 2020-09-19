Megan Rapinoe on Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death: 'There is only one way to honor this incredible woman. Fight.'

Megan Rapinoe was among the current and former professional athletes who remembered Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday night in the wake of her death.

Rapinoe, a U.S. women’s soccer star, paid tribute to Ginsburg on social media in a tweet and with an Instagram post.

“This is devastating, an incalculable loss. We owe so much to RBG. Rest in Power Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” she tweeted.

On Instagram, she added: “Rest in Power RBG. We owe Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg so much.

“We know what we have to do. There is only one way to honor this incredible woman. Fight. We must fight. With the relentlessness and ferocity of RBG.”

Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 from complications surrounding metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The late Supreme Court justice, who spent more than two decades on the bench in the highest court of the land, is survived by her two children, Jane Carol and James Steven Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, who was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, was known for her soft-spoken demeanor that masked an analytical mind, a deep concern for the rights of every American and a commitment to upholding the Constitution.