Immigration

Megan Rapinoe criticizes Trump admin's immigration enforcement tactics after ICE shooting

Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed last week in Minneapolis

Former U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe criticized U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and President Donald Trump's administration following the shooting death of a woman in Minneapolis last week.

A federal agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, after she allegedly moved her car toward agents, in what the Department of Homeland Security described as an act of "self-defense." According to DHS, Good followed federal ICE agents to two other locations prior to the shooting and was blocking the roadway to interfere with ongoing enforcement in the area.

Megan Rapinoe yells at an NWSL game

Megan Rapinoe attends prior to the NWSL Championship 2025 final between Washington Spirit and NJ/NY Gotham FC at PayPal Park on Nov. 22, 2025 in San Jose, California. (Elsa/NWSL via Getty Images)

The incident sparked ongoing protests in Minneapolis, while agitators continue to clash with federal agents.

Rapinoe, during the latest episode of "A Touch More," weighed in with disapproval on how the White House has handled immigration enforcement.

"I think this has been abnormal for the entire time the Trump administration has been conducting these raids and disappearing people and, you know, they’re knocking people’s phones out of their hands. It’s lawful to do that," Rapinoe said. "They’re basically intimidating and threatening people not to protest and not to track what they’re doing, and that’s a lot of what was happening in Minneapolis. The community coming out, keeping their eyes on ICE, where are they, trying to stamp their people, impeding them in what feels (like) a very unlawful way of doing these immigration raids.

"It’s just really sad. Obviously, our heart goes out to Renee Good’s family and her community and all the people that love her and support her."

Rapinoe and Sue Bird praised NBA coaches Steve Kerr and Doc Rivers for speaking out against ICE action in the city.

Law enforcement officers gather after a fatal incident.

Members of law enforcement work the scene following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent during federal operations on Jan. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Bird claimed that the Trump administration was telling citizens not to believe what their eyes are seeing, and Rapinoe said it was Orwellian the way federal officials have reacted to the shooting.

"I mean they came out and immediately had a verdict on what happened without any investigation, without anything happening," Rapinoe said. "Yeah, I mean, it’s the classic Orwell — the last command they told you was not to believe what your eyes are seeing or something to that effect."

"Just, so sad. . . .  This is so outside the norm and outside of what’s OK, and I think everybody’s seen that, and I hope that the proverbial people will stand up whenever that is and whatever way that is — whether it’s midterms or elections or out in the streets to say this is not what we want, not what we think is acceptable," she added.

Since the shooting, a wave of heated debate and several violent attacks on immigration enforcement agents have sprung up.

Trump weighs Insurrection Act as Homan issues warning on anti-ICE rhetoric Video

Meanwhile, Good's family is now being represented by the Chicago-based law firm Romanucci & Blandin, which also represented George Floyd’s family. The firm said its founding partner, Antonio M. Romanucci, is representing Good’s partner, Becca Good, as well as her parents and siblings.

The firm helped secure a $27 million settlement for Floyd’s family in a civil case against the City of Minneapolis, the largest pretrial civil rights wrongful-death settlement in U.S. history at the time.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

